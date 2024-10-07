When is Din Tai Fung Vancouver opening?

Vancouver is a city full of savvy diners. We tend to know what’s good — or is expected to be good — before international chains touch down in our city and open their doors for the first time.

Din Tai Fung is one such brand. The consensus we’ve gathered is that folks are very excited about the world-renowned Taiwanese restaurant’s first Canadian location.

Founded in 1972, Din Tai Fung now has more than 170 locations in 14 countries around the globe.

The eatery is famously known for its Xiao Long Bao, Spicy Wontons, Cucumber Salad, and its signature spicy sauce.

The XLB is a staple menu item that made the brand famous in the ’70s. Each dumpling is handcrafted using an 18-fold process to ensure “the perfect marriage of delicate skin with a rich, savoury filling,” this is often referred to as the “golden ratio.”

On top of those tasty eats, the restaurant boasts many Michelin nods around the globe too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Din Tai Fung (@dintaifungusa)

Set to launch at 1132 Alberni Street, the Vancouver outpost was tentatively set to open in late 2024. Now, we have an update.

A rep for the brand tells Dished that construction timelines have “shifted slightly” and that “Din Tai Fung is now aiming for a 2025 launch.”

It looks like we’ll have a bit longer to wait for this spot, pals. Once we learn more, we’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

Stay tuned!

Din Tai Fung

Address: 1132 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok