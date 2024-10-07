FoodCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

% Arabica to open first Metro Vancouver brick-and-mortar in Richmond

Big news, coffee fans. After a successful Vancouver pop-up featuring some lengthy lines, % Arabica is opening its first Metro Vancouver storefront in CF Richmond Centre.

Dished called CF Richmond Centre, which confirmed that the store was opening in the mall, but could not provide an opening date for the location.

For those unfamiliar, Arabica is an independent coffee brand that emphasizes high-quality coffee, toting “the world’s finest beans,” and an elevated design at each of its storefronts. All of its stores use top-of-the-line Slayer Espresso Machines for all drinks and every espresso shot is pulled for exactly 25 seconds. If it’s a second under or over, it won’t be served to customers because it wouldn’t taste right, according to the company’s standards.

Dished reached out to % Arabica for more details on the new location.

Are you excited about this Japanese coffee brand’s new location? Let us know in the comments.

% Arabica Richmond

Address: CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

