Where to see Fourth of July fireworks near Metro Vancouver

Our American friends are about to celebrate the Fourth of July, and it’s a perfect opportunity for us in Metro Vancouver to take in some fantastic fireworks displays.

There are plenty of extravagant festivals planned for Thursday, July 4, in Whatcom County, just 90 minutes from Vancouver. Several will be capped off with huge fireworks finales that you may be able to see from our side of the border.

If you can’t get enough of the colours bursting in the night sky, we’ve got you covered. Here are three Fourth of July fireworks near Metro Vancouver to check out tomorrow.

What: Blaine is throwing a massive 4th of July party filled with over 100 vendors, more than 350 classic cars, and a huge parade. The family-friendly event will have kid’s activities, live music DJ, and more. The highlight is the popular fireworks show right over Semihamoo Bay starting at 10 pm.

When: July 4, 2024

Time: Various times starting at 8 am. Fireworks at 10 pm.

Where: Various locations in Blaine

Admission: Free

What: The Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce hosts a 4th of July celebration with something for everyone. The day starts off with a pancake breakfast at the community centre before opening up for a classic car show, children’s activities, a beer garden and BBQ, and more.

The event wraps up with live music and a stunning fireworks display over Point Roberts Marina.

When: July 4, 2024

Time: Various times starting at 8 am. Fireworks at 10:30 pm.

Where: Various locations in Point Roberts

Admission: Free

What: The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, Peoples Bank, and the Port of Bellingham are teaming up for the city’s annual July 4th fireworks display. But there’s lots to see and do before then.

Head down early to check out the food trucks and beer garden happening from noon to 10 pm. The free kids’ zone will have face painting, circus performers, and balloon animals. The main event takes place over Zuanich Point Park at 10:30 pm.

When: July 4, 2024

Time: Various times starting at 12 noon. Fireworks at 10:30 pm.

Where: Various locations in Bellingham

Admission: Free