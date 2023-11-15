Starbucks Red Cup Day: How to get your freebie this week
Any Starbucks stan worth their sprinkles knows that first comes the highly anticipated holiday menu launch, and then soon after, it’s Red Cup Day.
The chain’s annual initiative offers patrons a free limited-edition reusable red cup when they order a handcrafted holiday beverage. This year, it falls on November 16.
Now in its sixth year, the vessel being given away for Red Cup Day 2023 features a whimsical mod design, and it’s made with 75% recycled material.
The free reusable red cup will be included for orders placed in-store, at the drive-thru, on the Starbucks app and Starbucks Delivery. Mark your calendar and get ’em while supplies last.
Here’s the full list of beverages that will get you a free grande (16-ounce) Starbucks reusable red cup later this week.
- Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato
- Caramel Brûlé Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Gingerbread Latte
- Gingerbread Oat Chai
- Hot Chocolate
- Iced Apple Crisp Oat Shaken Espresso
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
- Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Sugar Cookie Oat Latte
- White Hot Chocolate