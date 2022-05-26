Viral Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber merchandise to drop next week

When the Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber Timbiebs merchandise was first announced, people went bonkers.

Just hours after the release, many of the items from Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber’s collection were already popping up on resale sites — for 10 times the original price.

That’s probably why Drake wanted the duo to bring the merchandise line back.

So after some time passed and some teasing from Tim Hortons that there would be a second collab with the Biebs, it looks like the time has come.

Timbiebs merchandise is coming back on June 6 across all Canada and US locations, and you won’t want to miss out on the goods this time around.

Limited amounts of Timbiebs merch, like the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag, will become available again.

All three flavours of the Timbiebs Timbits — chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle — are also making a comeback.

There will also be a few things to look for that we didn’t see the last time.

As a perfect addition to the Tim Hortons’ new summer drink menu, there will be a limited-time drink that adds a twist to Tim’s iconic iced coffee. This all-new Biebs Brew will feature a creamy French Vanilla flavour, inspired by the singer’s preference for iced coffee.

A co-branded limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler will also be available for purchase to go perfectly with the new drink. These are made of stainless steel, sported with a reusable straw, and perfect for both hot and cold drinks.

June 6 is another rare chance to grab some of the highly coveted Timbiebs merchandise you may have missed the first time.

Good luck!