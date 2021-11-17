Check out Tim Hortons' exclusive "Timbiebs" merch (PHOTOS)

Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber have teamed up for a limited-edition line of Timbits, and now they’re unveiling the perfect merch to go with them.

Starting November 29, Bieber fans will not only be able to bite into some Timbiebs but will also get a chance to purchase merch inspired by the new collaboration.

The pieces include a Tim Hortons X Tim Biebs tote bag, a winter beanie and a brown tote bag, both bearing the name “Timbiebs” in the playful yet nostalgic font.

Timbiebs is the coffee brand’s first product launch in a partnership announced just last week by Tim Hortons and Bieber.

The limited-edition selection of Timbiebs Timbits flavours includes Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” said Bieber. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

The collaboration will be available starting on November 29 at participating restaurants in Canada and the United States.