Are Justin Bieber's Timbiebs actually good?

The highly anticipated Canadian collab has dropped, and both Justin Bieber and Tim Horton fans finally get to try the limited-edition Timbiebs.

The sun wasn’t even out yet when many Bieber fans ran to their nearest Tim Hortons to get their hands on the new Timbits and merch after weeks of waiting.

The Biebs worked with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons’ Director of Culinary Innovation, to come up with different flavour combinations that his fans could truly enjoy.

We got our hands on the Timbiebs lineup, and the real question is, do they live up to the hype?

Let’s take a look at the packaging. Timbiebs can be bought individually or in packs of 10 in a brown and yellow box. The font and colour scheme are a total throwback to the retro look Tim Hortons used to rock back in the day.

The nostalgia is real!

There are three exclusive flavours to choose from: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.

The Chocolate White Fudge is the top tier out of the three, but it tastes just like a chocolate Timbit.

They’re a bit dry and don’t look that appetizing. The added crunch on the Birthday Cake Waffle and the chocolate chips in the Sour Cream Mix, on the other hand, taste fantastic.

The overall experience was okay, but nothing to break your back over. They are combinations of already established Timbit flavours like birthday cake, chocolate and sour cream, just amplified.

It would’ve been great to see totally new flavours, offering customers and fans a new, tasty experience.

You might also like: Michael Bublé reacts to Justin Bieber's collab with Tim Hortons (VIDEO)

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons' limited-edition TimBiebs are finally here

Check out Tim Hortons' exclusive "Timbiebs" merch (PHOTOS)

If you’re hoping for something out of this world, keep your feet on the ground. Though they’re delicious and Bieber-fied, they’re not that much different in terms of flavour in comparison to the Timbits already being sold.

The collaboration makes sense though and it’s exciting to see these two worlds collide.

You can walk, not run, to your nearest Tim Hortons and maybe you’ll get your hands on the merch too, if they aren’t already sold out.

They’re available now, but for a limited time only.