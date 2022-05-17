Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons team up again for another limited edition collab

Tim Hortons is back at it again with another Justin Bieber collab, and this time, it’s something you can sip on.

Starting June 6, the beloved coffee chain will launch its newest Bieber-fied creation, Biebs Brew, across all locations in Canada and the US.

This limited-time drink adds a twist to Tim’s iconic iced coffee. According to the chain, Bieber shared that he prefers his coffee on ice, leading the team to work on a new flavour of Tim Hortons Cold Brew.

The perfect addition to the Tim Hortons new summer drink menu, the Biebs Brew features a creamy French Vanilla flavour.

“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs; we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” said Bieber per the news release.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons, and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

As an added bonus for Timbiebs fans, all three flavours are making a comeback — chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip, and birthday cake waffle — on June 6.

It doesn’t stop there! Canadians can get their hands on a co-branded limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler available for purchase. They’re made of stainless steel, sported with a reusable straw, and perfect for both hot and cold drinks.

Limited amounts of Timbiebs merch like the beanie, fanny pack and tote bag will be available.

“Timbiebs was a huge success – truly beyond all of our expectations – and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Mark your calendar ’cause June 6 is about to be a big day.