You may have noticed that Timbiebs are no longer available at Tim Hortons locations across Canada and Drake wants to fix that.

The ultimate collaboration between Justin Bieber and the Canadian coffee chain was extremely popular when it launched. So much so that even its merch sold out and had to be restocked.

Timbiebs were so sought-after that their disappearance from Tim Hortons’ shelves is motivating Drake to bring them back.

In an Instagram story shared on Sunday, Champagnepapi shared a picture of Mike Van Wyck, a fitness trainer and owner of a supplement chain, who said he was “really upset that they got rid of the Tim Beibs.”

Drake’s repost of Van Wyck’s story tags the Biebs and says, “Let’s right this wrong.”

The post is the second time in a matter of weeks that Drake has given the food industry some much-needed attention.

After a beloved patty shop in Toronto announced its closure on IG, Drake came to the rescue (sort of) in the comment section and offered to buy Randy’s Patties.

After an overwhelming response, the location still closed up shop, but the offer is on the table.

Let’s see if Drake can work his magic and bring back Timbiebs.