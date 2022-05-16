Tim Hortons just teased a second collaboration with Justin Bieber

Hold onto your Timbits, friends – news just dropped today that a new Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons collab may be in the works.

After the huge popularity of the first round of Timbiebs, Tim Hortons teased on its social media that there’s something else in the works with the Canadian pop star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

The Canadian fast-food chain posted an image of Bieber sitting in an office chair with only the caption “www.its-worth-the-wait.ca.”

The link takes you to a page on Tim Hortons’ website with a countdown clock, set to expire roughly 14 hours from the time of this article being published.

Timbiebs were so popular the first time around – despite the actual product not being all that different from regular Timbits – that Tim Hortons saw huge sales spikes and merchandise completely sold out.

Even Drake wanted them to bring it back.

Canada’s coffee chain isn’t providing many details about what the new collaboration will entail just yet, but we won’t have to wait for too long, by the looks of it.

We’ll provide more details on what the new partnership will entail as they’re revealed.