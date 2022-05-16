FoodFood News

Tim Hortons just teased a second collaboration with Justin Bieber

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
May 16 2022, 5:38 pm
Tim Hortons just teased a second collaboration with Justin Bieber
CNW Group/Tim Hortons
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Steakhouse, Alcohol

Chop Steakhouse & Bar
Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe

Cafes, Cocktails

Uva Wine, Cocktail Bar and Cafe
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre
Tap & Barrel Olympic Village

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Olympic Village
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Hold onto your Timbits, friends – news just dropped today that a new Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons collab may be in the works.

After the huge popularity of the first round of Timbiebs, Tim Hortons teased on its social media that there’s something else in the works with the Canadian pop star.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tim Hortons (@timhortons)

The Canadian fast-food chain posted an image of Bieber sitting in an office chair with only the caption “www.its-worth-the-wait.ca.”

The link takes you to a page on Tim Hortons’ website with a countdown clock, set to expire roughly 14 hours from the time of this article being published.

Timbiebs were so popular the first time around – despite the actual product not being all that different from regular Timbits – that Tim Hortons saw huge sales spikes and merchandise completely sold out.

Even Drake wanted them to bring it back.

Canada’s coffee chain isn’t providing many details about what the new collaboration will entail just yet, but we won’t have to wait for too long, by the looks of it.

We’ll provide more details on what the new partnership will entail as they’re revealed.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.