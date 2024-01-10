Tim Hortons just brought back its most popular retro donuts across Canada

Whether you’re a Boston Cream or Honey Cruller person, most Canadians can agree that Tim Hortons’ iconic donuts hit the spot.

After all, the famous chain has been around for a whopping 60 years. This year to celebrate the big triple 20, Tims is bringing back four retro donuts: the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist, and Walnut Crunch.

Now with that out of the way, let’s dive into our first impression.

Our personal (and surprise) favourite was the Walnut Crunch.

If you’ve ever eaten a chocolate TimBit and wished it was bigger then this is the donut for you. The crunch from the added walnuts was also a nice addition.

Next, the Dutchie. It’s a square donut with raisins and covered in a sugary glaze. Despite our fear of raisins ruining this donut (similar to raisins’ surprise appearance in cinnamon buns and the dreaded oatmeal raisin cookie posing as a chocolate chip), this one was a strong contender for our favourite.

Third on our list was the Blueberry Fritter, which was filled with yummy blueberry jelly. This is a classic choice for fritter lovers.

Lastly, the Cinnamon Sugar Twist. Aside from its shape, this donut didn’t bring anything unique or special to the table. This is the safest choice out of all four donuts if you’re not looking to try anything new. But at the end of the day, it’s a cinnamon sugar donut which you can get nearly anywhere. That being said, it was still yummy.

Overall, none of the donuts were overly sweet, which was a nice surprise. We didn’t feel the need to immediately visit our dentist for cavities after sampling these four donuts.

Starting January 10, folks across Canada can get these throwback treats, but only for a limited time.

Other anniversary celebrations include new cups, donut and Timbit boxes, and other packaging with a Tims 60th anniversary logo. Those will be rolled out soon, too.

Which donut are you most excited to try come January 10? Let us know in the comments!

