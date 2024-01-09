Red Swan Pizza is offering super cheap pizzas across Canada this week
Jan 9 2024, 10:35 pm
Pizza lovers, listen up! Canadian takeout pizza spot Red Swan is offering some ridiculously cheap pizza for one week only.
From now until January 14, Red Swan customers across Canada can get an eight-inch pizza with their choice of two toppings for just $3.95. Yes, you’re reading that right!
Instead of heading out to the grocery store and having to do the dishes, you can get your very own personal-sized pizza for a fraction of the price.
The offer is available at all Red Swan locations across Canada. While it’s only available for pick-up pizzas, with prices that low, it’s worth braving the January cold.
It might just be the cheapest pizza you get all year!