Tim Hortons has been adding many new menu items, including savoury pastries, loaded wraps and bowls, and now it’ll be adding flatbread pizza. People quickly took to social media to post their reactions to the news.

We caught wind of Tim Hortons’ take on pizza being tested in Ontario’s GTA back in the summer of 2022 before it was made available in Calgary the following winter.

These flatbread pizzas will be available in four flavours: Bacon Everything, Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni, and Simply Cheese. Canadians can purchase them starting April 17 for $6.99.

For starters, not everyone seems to be on board with Tim’s new menu addition. X user @lololbrittany said “i’d be kinda embarrassed to order pizza from tim hortons.”

i’d be kinda embarrassed to order pizza from tim hortons — B-) (@lololbrittany) April 16, 2024

“Tim Hortons should scrap half their menu, not add pizza,” said @familyvalues420.

Tim Hortons should scrap half their menu, not add pizza. — jules (@familyvalues420) April 16, 2024

@whosjayden said that they would rather Tim Hortons bring back its chicken salad, the crispy chicken sandwich, and coffee that “doesn’t taste burnt” instead of pizza.

Tim Hortons we don’t want your fucking pizza! We just want chicken salad, the crispy chicken sandwich you used to have and coffee that doesn’t taste burnt! Why is this so hard to grasp — Plateau Scorpio🙂 (@whosjayden) April 16, 2024

But not all the posts were negative. X user @viennatho said they had already tried the pizza, and while they said the pizza looked ugly, the “sauce and cheese was delicious and the bread/crust or whatever was SO crispy and buttery” and gave it an 8/10.

“No way, I cannot believe this is true 😂. Tims has good pizza? We talking like good for a frozen pizza u put in ur oven good? Or actual pizza good,” asked @Erickn002 in response to the review. @viennatho responded saying they would get it over Domino’s.

No way, I cannot believe this is true 😂. Tims has good pizza? We talking like good for a frozen pizza u put in ur oven good? Or actual pizza good. — Erickn002 (@Erickn002) April 13, 2024

@Lotu72028675 said “Right?! I was so shocked that it kind of hits! Rare W for timmies.”

However, negative reactions to the Tim Hortons pizza far outweighed the positive ones, with many being skeptical of the new menu addition.

Canadians: I wish Tim Horton’s would bring back the good coffee and in-house baked goods. Tim Hortons: How about a flatbread pizza? !?!?!?! — Brad Karp (@BradleyKarp) April 16, 2024

tim hortons has some of the worst coffee out there and everybody drinks it so why wouldnt they believe they can make good pizza? theyve been enabled. this isnt on them — VARSHOKNOWS (@jimboknows27) April 16, 2024

If I go get coffees at work at Tim Hortons and I’m waiting in a long line because people are getting pizza I’m never going to go back again. Plus that pizza looks gross. — Curtis T (@CTLikesSports) April 16, 2024

you’ve got to be a real sicko to get the tim hortons pizza — I should have become a watchmaker (@KyleMaurer) April 16, 2024

Yeah the last place I’ll go for pizza is fucking Tim Hortons hahahahahaha it’s already the choice for everything else — banya king (@DungHummer) April 16, 2024

We will have to wait and see if people’s opinions change once they try these new menu additions.

Are you going to be trying these new flatbread pizzas? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Hanna McLean