Tim Hortons is launching new savoury pastries across Canada

Tim Hortons is introducing some brand-new savoury pastries to its lineup.

The Canadian coffee chain has just launched savoury pinwheels in stores across Canada, and they might just make the perfect afternoon snack.

The savoury pinwheels feature a classic buttery, flaky pastry with layers of filling. The pinwheels come in two flavours: roasted red pepper and Swiss or caramelized onion and parmesan.

“Our new Savoury Pinwheels are the perfect snack to satisfy your afternoon cravings, or are great to order with a soup, chili, or any lunch or dinner at Tims,” said Carolina Berti, vice president of category and innovation at Tim Hortons.

In addition to the new pinwheels, the coffee chain has also brought back a breakfast favourite: the habanero bagel breakfast sandwich.

Diners can get their choice of classic bagel with sausage or bacon, egg and cheese, all topped with a spicy hit of habanero sauce.

The new menu items are available at stores across Canada and for delivery on the Tim Hortons app.