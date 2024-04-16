FoodFood NewsCanada

Tim Hortons is officially rolling out flatbread pizzas across Canada

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 16 2024, 4:29 pm
Tim Hortons is officially rolling out flatbread pizzas across Canada
Tim Hortons Flatbread

It’s nowhere close to April Fools’, and it’s officially confirmed: Tim Hortons is rolling out its flatbread pizzas nationally.

The chain, predominantly known for coffee, donuts and bagels, has expanded its offerings big time over the last few years.

We’ve seen the introduction of savoury pastries, loaded wraps and bowls, and now, flatbread.

We caught wind of Tim Hortons’ take on pizza being tested in Ontario’s GTA back in the summer of 2022 before it was made available in Calgary the following winter.

Naturally, we had to do a taste test and see if the iconic Canadian food and beverage stop could make a solid flatbread.

 

A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

All Canadians will have a chance to do their taste testing this week, as Tim’s is introducing this item to menus across the country starting April 17.

Flatbread Pizzas are available in four flavours, including Bacon Everything, Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni, and Simply Cheese.

These items start at $6.99 and will be up for order during lunch and dinner.

Starting May 1, folks can order the Flatbread Pizzas for delivery via the Tim Hortons app.

Will you be trying this once it rolls out in your city? Let us know in the comments.

