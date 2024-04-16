Former "Vanderpump Rules" star Jax Taylor spotted at Canadian restaurant

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member and current star of Bravo’s The Valley, Jax Taylor, was just spotted dining at a Toronto restaurant.

If there was any doubt as to whether Jax was the “number one guy in the group” before, it’s certainly been confirmed now thanks to his taste in Toronto pizza joints.

According to a photo recently posted on Instagram, the reality star and bar owner stopped by Danny’s Pizza Tavern in Little Italy for a slice yesterday.

It appears as though Jax is on a press tour throughout the city, sharing appearances at various radio and TV stations on Monday morning on his Instagram story.

This isn’t the end of the reality star’s Canadian tour. Fellow VPR villain Tom Sandoval recently shared that the two, alongside Tom Schwartz, another star on the show, will be making an appearance at Montreal restaurant Pangea on April 18 and 19.