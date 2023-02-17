The highly anticipated (and much talked about) new Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza was just made available in Calgary after launching in Ontario in August.

This flatbread has three available flavours: Pepperoni, Cheese, and Chicken Parmesan.

Late last year, Tim Hortons revealed what its most popular items in Canada were… will this new pizza get on the list this year?

Dished was lucky enough to attend the unveiling of the Flatbread Pizza at the Tim Hortons test Kitchen event, and we opted for the Chicken Parmesan option. Here’s our honest opinion:

At first glance, the pizza looks… pretty good!

A box comes with six slices, and the portion is quite substantial. It satisfies any pizza craving you might have, especially when the cheese option is just $6.99 and the two meat options are $7.99. It’s also a great shareable option when ordering for kids.

It’s not going to change how you view New York slices, and authentic Italian joints aren’t shaking in fear, but it’s better than most fast-food options. Cheap pizza can often have no flavour, be too salty, or, to be honest, taste like the cardboard box that it comes in.

This Tim Hortons Flatbread Pizza was better than those.

The crust is a little too doughy, but again, this is a mass-produced fast-food option, and there’s no real way to avoid that. It made eating the crust a bit of a chore, but there was a great amount of cheese, sauce, and meat. Each pizza has between 600 and 800 calories.

It may not be as interesting (or as good) as some other great Tim Hortons food options from around the world, but hey, it’s trying stuff out. It’s easy to hate on this big swing, but we love pizza and aren’t afraid to say it.

Can we recommend it? Not really. But if you’re at a Tim Hortons anyways, then yes, we absolutely recommend trying the Flatbread Pizza if you’re in a city lucky enough to be testing it out.