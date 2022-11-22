Tim Hortons just dropped a new line of wishlist-worthy holiday merch

It’s only November but we’re already deep in festive mode, due in large part to all the holiday menus and seasonal offerings that have dropped in the last couple of weeks.

Among these is Tim Hortons’ special holiday items, which, this year, include a Gingerbread Oat Latte, Candy Cane Hot Chocolate, and other festive sips and snacks.

The Canadian fast-food chain launched its There’s Snowplace Like Tims holiday collection earlier this month, but this week the brand also shared some of the non-food festive merch items we can look forward to adding to our wishlists this year.

In addition to some annual holiday favourites – like ceramic mugs, tumblers, and ornaments in new designs for this season’s theme – the There’s Snowplace Like Tims-themed collection includes a Tims Snow Globe, Sherpa Stocking with Pom Pom, and a Cozy Sherpa Throw.

One of our favourite new items this year is the Timbits Socks because we love a food-themed clothing item.

The Tim Hortons holiday merch collection is available at select restaurants across the country and is available while supplies last.