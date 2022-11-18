3 notable fast-food menu items that dropped this week in Canada
New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!
We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.
Here are three new fast-food menu item drops to check out in Canada.
Tim Hortons – Festive Menu
It’s that time of year when all the chains we know and love drop their highly anticipated holiday items, and now, it’s Tim Hortons’ time to spread some festive cheer.
The famous brand has tons of fresh bites and beverages to get guests into the holiday spirit. This week it also launched its Snowplace Like Tims-themed hot beverage cups, baked good boxes, and takeaway bags for the season.
Popeyes – Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich
This brand has just launched a new menu item: the Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich.
Popeyes says it’s “reigniting the Chicken Wars” with this new menu innovation, available now at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.
This new, breading-free handheld is made with a whole chicken breast, marinated for 12 hours and seasoned with a blend of Cajun and Creole spices. That chicken is then placed on a warm, toasted buttery brioche bun and topped with barrel-cured pickles, lettuce, tomato, and classic or spicy mayonnaise.
Mary Brown’s – Oven-Fresh Biscuits
Patrons can now head to their nearest local branch of the Canadian-owned-and-operated chicken joint and check out the new oven-fresh biscuits.