3 notable fast-food menu items that dropped this week in Canada

New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!

We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.

Here are three new fast-food menu item drops to check out in Canada.

Tim Hortons – Festive Menu It’s that time of year when all the chains we know and love drop their highly anticipated holiday items, and now, it’s Tim Hortons’ time to spread some festive cheer. The famous brand has tons of fresh bites and beverages to get guests into the holiday spirit. This week it also launched its Snowplace Like Tims-themed hot beverage cups, baked good boxes, and takeaway bags for the season. Popeyes – Blackened Deluxe Chicken Sandwich