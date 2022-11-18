Tim Hortons cups and lids have gone grey in one Canadian province

Tim Hortons is known for many things, chief among them its iconic Canadian red and white cups, but this weekend one province will be turning down the colour saturation big time.

Cups and lids from Tim Hortons locations in Saskatchewan are going grey temporarily, but the reason is nearly just as Canadian as the original colours.

Available now at Timmie’s locations across the prairie province, the all-grey cups have been introduced to celebrate the 190th Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup, which kicks off on Sunday, November 20 in Regina.

Those who order a hot beverage will be served in one of these limited-edition grey cups, with a lid that is made with 25% post-consumer recycled material and is itself recyclable, too.

The grey shade is as much about celebrating the Grey Cup as it is about showcasing the brand’s sustainability efforts, though, as the recyclable polypropylene material that the lids are made from is what actually gives them that grey hue.

The grey cups and lids will be available at participating locations across Saskatchewan while supplies last.