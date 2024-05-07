A petition has started urging Tim Hortons to bring back its grilled cheese sandwich, and it’s already garnered nearly 200 signatures.

The petition was started by Haylee Ladd, who said, “I remember days when hunger gnawed at me, and the only solace I found was in a simple yet satisfying grilled cheese from Tim Hortons. It wasn’t just an item on the menu; it was my favourite comfort food, a beacon of warmth during tough times. Today, that cherished item has been removed from their offerings, leaving many of us feeling lost and disappointed.”

Grilled cheese sandwiches left Tim Hortons’ menus around the same time it added its new flatbread pizzas to menus across Canada, which also had mixed reactions.

“We understand changes in menu items happen based on various factors, including customer preferences and profitability,” continued Ladd. “However, we believe bringing back the beloved grilled cheese would not only please loyal customers like myself but also attract new ones who appreciate classic comfort foods.”

Many people who have signed the petition included how much they loved this Tim Hortons handheld.

“Grilled Cheeses were the one thing that I, personally, looked very much forward to on the menu. With this, Tim Hortons almost loses all of its charm, it’s rather disappointing,” said one person.

“It’s really good and almost the only thing I can have at Tim’s,” said another.

Additionally, many have taken to social media like TikTok to express how much they miss the sandwich. In a video posted by someones.acc5, many people shared their disappointment the sandwich is no longer available.

“I cried over this the other day,” shared one user.

“I WENT TO ORDER A GRILLED CHEESE AND THEY TOLD ME IT WAS GONE AND I WAS SO SAD. LUNCH RUINED,” said another.

“Nah we gotta do something about this,” shared a third.

Dished reached out to Tim Hortons for comment but they did not respond by the publication deadline.

Do you miss this Tim Hortons handheld? Let us know in the comments.