This job opening will be hard to beat! A Jamaican resort is looking for a cocktail critic to provide feedback on its drinks and even help create new drinks.

Sandals Resorts announced that it’s searching for a Caribbean Cocktail Critic who will be flown out to its newest resort in Jamaica to drink cocktails “on the luxury resort’s dime.”

“As part of an exciting pilot program, a discerning cocktail connoisseur (and their plus one) will travel (all expenses paid!) to Sandals’ newest Jamaican resort, Sandals Dunn’s River, to closely collaborate with a team of expert mixologists to test and refine a selection of libations — from Island Punches to Skinny Cocktails and beyond,” reads a release.

Here are the details for this job opening:

Caribbean Cocktail Critic

Location: Sandals Dunn’s River, Ocho Rios, Jamaica

Salary: While it’s an unpaid gig, you and your plus one will be flown to Jamaica, where you can enjoy a five-night all-inclusive stay for two in a one-bedroom suite with a butler and a balcony with a soaking tub. Meals, land and water sports, and airport transfers will also be included.

Requirements: Sandals is looking for someone willing to immerse in the local culture, be a team player who can work with mixologists, enjoy Jamaican rum, be eager to try new spirits and flavour profiles, and “think outside the box” to develop ideas for new drinks. You must be the type who “thrives” in a tropical setting and also own swim shorts or a swimsuit, the recommended uniform for optimum comfort.

Description: If chosen, you’ll help create a series of cocktails that will be part of a new Poolside Sippers menu set to launch across Sandals resorts. If you’re known for whipping up your own concoctions, you’ll have a chance to experiment with local ingredients like coconut water, Jamaican ginger, and maybe some Scotch Bonnets if you’re feeling a little daring.

“The successful applicant will participate in a bespoke and interactive cocktail tasting experience, covering classic and innovative sips alike, ultimately shaping the final menu before its rollout across the brand’s portfolio of adults-only, all-inclusive Caribbean resorts,” states the release.

How to apply: If you think you’re the perfect person for this role, fill out this form, which closes at 11:59 pm EST on June 5. The winner will be chosen and contacted the week commencing June 10, and the prize must be redeemed within 12 months.