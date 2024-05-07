Starbucks launches new summer menu including a Summer-Berry Refreshers with raspberry pearls

Hot off the recent release of its Spicy Refreshers, Starbucks is officially welcoming summertime with its brand new line of Summer-Berry Refreshers Beverages featuring raspberry-flavoured pearls.

Yes, you read that right, Starbucks is getting into the boba game.

The new summery drinks include:

Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverage: a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry flavours shaken with ice and poured over a layer of new popping raspberry-flavoured pearls.

Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverage: a combination of Summer-Berry Refreshers shaken with ice and lemonade and poured over a layer of popping raspberry-flavoured pearls.

Summer Skies Drink: a creamy coconut Summer-Berry Refreshers beverage poured over ice and a layer of popping raspberry-flavoured pearls.

These new popping pearls will be a first for Starbucks in Canada and were inspired by Starbucks stores in Asia Pacific. These stores serve drinks like a Dark Caramel Coffee Sphere Frappuccino with bursting coffee spheres and a Peach Plum Pearls Oolong with plum-flavoured pearls.

Also new to the menu is the Pineapple Cloud Cake, which is layered with pineapple cream and pineapple spread, whole fruit pieces, and topped with a sweet drizzle.

Additionally, the White Chocolate Macadamia Cold Brew is returning to Canadian menus. It includes cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup, topped with a white-chocolate macadamia cream cold foam, and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

Will you be heading to your local Starbucks to try these new summer beverages? Let us know in the comments.