3 new fast-food menu items that dropped this week in Canada

New menu items from nationwide brands? Sign us up!

We are always down to try something fresh from our staple fast-food chains, and recently, there seems to be a lot of things dropping.

Here are three new fast-food menu item drops to check out in Canada.

The handheld-with-kick officially debuted in Canadian restaurants on November 8. It’s now a permanent fixture on the chain’s menu across the country, Dished is told.

This new morsel saddles up alongside McDonald’s other lineup of Chicken Sandwiches, which includes the original McCrispy and the Bacon Deluxe McCrispy. The Spicy McCrispy is made from 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with signature habanero sauce on a soft potato bun.

The KFC Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which officially launched on menus across Canada on November 7, features the fast-food chain’s hand-breaded chicken fillet, Monterey Jack cheese, mayo, and a hashbrown inside a bun.

Instead of serving the gravy inside the sandwich, the hashbrown features an indentation for maximum gravy poolage, and the gravy, which is served on the side, is meant to be poured over top before adding on the top bun.