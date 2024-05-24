If you want to watch the Vancouver Whitecaps take on Inter Miami CF tomorrow, there’s good news. Tickets to the match have plummeted in price over the past day.

This is because the Whitecaps put out a statement saying that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets will not be coming to Vancouver. Tickets to the game, which were going for many multiples above a standard Whitecaps ticket, started to plummet in cost immediately.

When the hype was at its peak, it was impossible to find a ticket for less than $249. That would’ve gotten you a seat near the very back of the arena. The Whitecaps sold more than 50,000 tickets as fans wanted to see one of the biggest soccer stars of all time.

A quick glance at Ticketmaster today reveals a ton of tickets available for under $100. The cheapest ticket available we saw today was $48.80, a more than 80% decrease in less than 24 hours.

There are tickets available in the lower bowl for $104, less than half the price of the previously cheapest ticket in the upper bowl.

Ticket prices have continued to drop throughout the day and could be even lower by the time the match kicks off tomorrow at 7:30 pm.

Fans who bought tickets to this game, and there are a lot as over 50,000 tickets were sold, were not happy when they got the news Messi wouldn’t be playing. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure.

The Whitecaps are offering fans who come tomorrow some perks to make up for the star’s absence. Attendees can get 50% off all in-stadium food and beverages for the match and children 18 and under will be given one free kids meal combo.

Many fans bought multi-game packages or season ticket memberships to ensure they’d be able to see Messi play in Vancouver.