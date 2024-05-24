The Vancouver Canucks players do not want to see free agent Elias Lindholm leave town this summer.

According to a new report, the Swedish forward’s teammates have been trying to convince him to stay in town.

“I’ve heard there’s been a bit of a full-court press,” Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts today. “I don’t know if it’s one Canuck player or a couple on Lindholm [going] ‘What’s it going to take to keep you here, Elias?”

“I do think a couple of guys have tried to sell Lindholm on trying to find a way to make it work. They saw his value in the postseason.”

The centre struggled in the regular season after arriving in Vancouver. However, he took his game to another level in the playoffs and finished the postseason with 10 points in 13 games.

His two-way ability helped the Canucks immensely in the postseason, as Lindholm often took on difficult matchups. The 29-year-old also played a massive role in the penalty kill.

The Canucks gave up a significant package to acquire Lindholm in January. They surrendered a roster player, a highly rated prospect, and multiple draft picks. If Lindholm walks this summer, that is an expensive price to pay for a few months of play.

If Lindholm does hit free agency, he will have a fair number of suitors. The Boston Bruins are expected to make a push for his services if he hits the open market.

“He’s a player [the Bruins] liked before he got traded to Vancouver, so I’m expecting them to be in on him if he hits the market,” explained Friedman.

Two-way centres are a valuable asset in the NHL, and at close to 30 years old, this may be the last big contract Lindholm can get. He’ll likely be looking for something long-term over $6 million per season.