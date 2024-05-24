Manny Malhotra is a member of the Canucks again with new hiring

Manny Malhotra is a Canuck again. The Vancouver Canucks have announced that Malhotra is back in the organization, hired as head coach of their AHL team in Abbotsford.

“Bringing in someone who is familiar with the organization is a big win for us,” said Canucks GM Patrik Allvin. “Manny’s experience in hockey development and coaching has prepared him really well for this head coaching opportunity. We look forward to working with him and providing our staff in Abbotsford all the support they need to continue to develop our players.”

Malhotra played parts of three seasons with the Canucks during his playing days and was a key member of the 2010-11 team, the best team in franchise history.

The 44-year-old began his coaching career with the Canucks in 2016, first as a development coach. Malhotra was promoted to assistant coach in 2017, a role he held for three seasons.

The Mississauga native left for Toronto in 2020, working on Sheldon Keefe’s staff with the Maple Leafs. It was an opportunity to work behind the bench, as opposed to being an eye-in-the-sky from the press box, as he was on Travis Green’s staff with the Canucks.

“Being able to return to the Vancouver Canucks organization is an incredible opportunity for both me and my family,” said Malhotra. “Getting the chance to help develop the next wave of young talent is an honour and a privilege. We have a lot of good prospects in the group, and I can’t wait to get started on the ice. I would like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs as well for providing me the opportunity to work with them the past four years.”

Malhotra replaces Jeremy Colliton, who was previously rumoured to be leaving the organization — perhaps for another job.

Colliton, who has NHL head coaching experience with the Chicago Blackhawks, coached the Abbotsford Canucks for two seasons, compiling a cumulative 80-50-14 record. Malhotra, by contrast, has never been a head coach before.

“First of all, I would like to thank Jeremy Colliton and Gary Agnew for the work they did for us in Abbotsford,” said Abbotsford GM and Canucks AGM Ryan Johnson. “Having played against Manny in the NHL, I know firsthand many of the great qualities he possesses and the competitiveness in his DNA.

“He is a teacher first, and his skill set and mindset will fit in perfectly with our vision for the team in Abbotsford.”