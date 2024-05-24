Local soccer fans are furious after Messi snubs Vancouver

Lionel Messi isn’t just skipping Saturday’s match at BC Place, he’s skipping Vancouver altogether.

And so are two of his star teammates.

Fans that shelled out hundreds of dollars for tickets to see the Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami CF will still see a soccer match. And with over 50,000 fans in attendance, it promises to be a great atmosphere.

But the main attraction won’t be there.

Along with Messi, Luis Suárez and Sergio Busquets are also skipping Vancouver. They won’t even be on the bench. The team jumped on a flight to Vancouver today, but they stayed home.

None of them are injured, rather Miami has chosen to rest the trio with a mid-week match set for Miami next week. It’s a bush-league move by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer, and the Whitecaps are caught in the middle.

Downtown Vancouver hotel prices for Saturday night. Safe to say a lot of fans were travelling to Vancouver to see Messi play. pic.twitter.com/trvhuZqPRG — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 24, 2024

In response, the Whitecaps are offering half-priced food and drinks at the game.

Here’s what fans are saying:

I feel so bad for the Whitecaps. What a blow. They’ve been set back 50 years on their 50th anniversary. Shame on @MLS, @InterMiamiCF and the weasel Messi. — Don Taylor (@DonTaylor5) May 24, 2024

People are laying into @InterMiamiCF on Instagram for snubbing Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/KFmHm0EK6t — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 24, 2024

Trash organization. Stay home. You aren’t welcome. You are a scam — pharmAziz (@pharmaziz) May 24, 2024

We paid a lot of money to see Messi and he isn’t coming? My little brother flown all the way from Italy. This si crazy… — rachel (@canadiansaveme) May 24, 2024

Don’t bother coming . — Matt Ilich (@MattIlich) May 24, 2024

We should get a refund. This game should be 30$ ticket. Not the 100's $ we paid part of the 4 game pack. — Dan Tingey (@Tingeys49ers) May 23, 2024

I have ZERO sympathy for everyone who decided to spend enormous amounts of money on this game. The risk was always there. The club also did lots to make this game affordable. If you only chose to buy a single game ticket and are complaining about the price, that's not their fault — . (@vancansea) May 24, 2024

Whitecaps FC can’t control whether Messi plays/makes the trip, but the league’s gotta be much better about this (for all clubs) and figure this shit out. They want fans and they promote and market him, then shit like this happens 48 hours out — Mike Martignago (@MikeMartignago) May 23, 2024

I get that Messi can’t play every game but at least show up imo The #VWFC #Whitecaps have a history like few others in North America. Celebrating 50 years. They have also played their role in growing the game like few others. #MLS @footy_prime — Craig Forrest (@craigforrest1) May 24, 2024

Messi played a full match in New England on turf a month ago. So the “he doesn’t want to play on turf” crowd has a couple holes in their theory. — Trevor Martins 🇵🇹🇵🇹🇭🇷🇭🇷🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@trevormartins11) May 24, 2024