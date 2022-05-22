Three coaches aren't coming back to the Canucks next season

The Vancouver Canucks have announced three more off-ice changes, this time coming to their coaching staff.

Three members of Bruce Boudreau’s coaching staff won’t be back next season, the Canucks announced. Two assistant coaches are gone, in Scott Walker and Kyle Gustafson, as well as video coach Darryl Seward.

Boudreau explained in an interview on Friday that Walker had decided to retire, and that the Canucks were in the process of finding someone to replace him.

Gustafson was with the Canucks for just one season, while Seward had been Vancouver’s video coach since 2017.

Brad Shaw and Jason King will return next season, the Canucks announced, continuing their current roles behind the bench. Ian Clark will also be back in his role as director of goaltending and head goaltending coach.

“We would like to thank Scott, Kyle, and Darryl for their hard work and contributions to the organization during their Canucks tenures,” Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said in a media release. “We are pleased with our current coaching staff and look forward to expanding on the momentum they built last year.”

Much has changed in the Canucks’ organization since December 5, when Jim Benning, John Weisbrod, Travis Green, and Nolan Baumgartner were fired.

Since then, there have been multiple changes to the team’s coaching staff, amateur scouting staff, analytics department, human performance team, as well as hirings and firings with their assistant general mangers.

