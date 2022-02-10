Canucks hiring Cammi Granato as assistant general manager: report

The Vancouver Canucks have made history yet again.

According to reports from hockey insiders Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Canucks are hiring Cammi Granato as assistant general manager.

Hearing Hockey Hall-of- Famer Cammi Granato will be joining the Vancouver Canucks front office, as AGM. Granato, who was scouting for the Kraken, released her new book, "I Can Play, Too" last week. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 10, 2022

Sources say Cammi Granato is about to be named a key element to the hockey operations department of the Vancouver Canucks. More details tomorrow. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 10, 2022

Granato, who is in the Hockey Hall of Fame as one of the best female players of all time, has worked as a pro scout for the Seattle Kraken since September 2019. She was the first woman ever hired by an NHL team in a pro scouting role.

Granato is the third assistant general manager hired by the Canucks since Jim Rutherford took over as president of hockey operations in December.

The Canucks are now the first team in NHL history to have two women working in the high-ranking role of assistant GM. Less than a month ago, the Canucks hired former player agent Émilie Castonguay, who became the first female AGM in franchise history.

The Canucks have added three women to hockey operations in less than three weeks, as Rachel Doerrie was added to the team’s front office in an analytics role on January 20.

New Canucks GM Patrik Allvin now has three AGMs by his side, as Granato and Castonguay are joined by former Pittsburgh Penguins executive Derek Clancey. Other high-ranking executives in hockey operations include Stan Smyl, Ryan Johnson, Henrik and Daniel Sedin, and Doug Jarvis.

Granato, who won Olympic gold and silver medals with the USA in 1998 and 2002, is married to former NHL star Ray Ferraro and lives in Vancouver.