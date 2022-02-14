This tiny Airbnb cabin is a BC getaway dream come true (PHOTOS)

In need of a getaway? There’s a breathtaking glamping experience just outside of Vancouver that you’re going to want to put on your 2022 staycation list.

The River Therapy Retreat is a tiny A-frame cabin by the riverside in the Chilliwack River Valley.

With 4.95 stars and 61 reviews, this little Airbnb is very in-demand and it’s easy to see why.

Bring the fresh air inside by propping open the side of the cabin. All of sudden, there’s nothing between you and BC’s lush green forests.

There’s a composting-style toilet adjacent to the cabin, but no shower. Inside the cabin, there’s a cold running tap that uses RV-style plumbing.

There are two single beds inside the space so you could easily stay here with your partner or a BFF.

And would you believe that there’s even a teeny tiny kitchenette in the cabin, too? You won’t have to eat cold beans from a can.

The whole reason why you’d choose to stay here instead of a fancy Vancouver hotel is because of the proximity to nature. It’s easy to spend time outside here when there’s a cozy fire pit at night.

There’s a two-night minimum to book and rates seem to be around $161 a night. With taxes and fees, it’s about $400 for a two-night stay.

So if you’re looking for a nature getaway without having to drag out all your camping gear, then this river view cabin less than two hours drive from Vancouver could be a great fit for your next tiny adventure.