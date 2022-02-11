Flights from YVR to Hawaii are less than $300 roundtrip right now

Hardcore budget travellers know that to get a cheap flight from Vancouver to Hawaii, you either have to drive to Abbotsford or pack light. Not this time.

Right now, there are a ton of flights under $300 roundtrip. We looked, and there doesn’t seem to be a catch.

On Friday, February 11, Google Flights was showing deals from multiple airlines that take you from YVR to four different Hawaii airports for cheap.

One good deal we found was from Vancouver to Kahului for $299, with either WestJet or Air Canada. The flights are on Thursday, March 3, and Thursday, March 10 – that gives you one week in paradise.

Ready to find a deal for yourself? Add in your “From” and “To” airports on Google Flights. You can try one of these four airports in Hawaii:

Honolulu (HNL)

Kahului (OGG)

Kauai (LIH)

Kailua-Kona (KOA)

You can set a date or click through the calendar to find the cheapest flights. The best dates were in March and April 2022.

According to Google Flights on Friday, February 11, prices for these flights were considered in the “low” range, but they are forecast to increase by at least $30 in the next few days.

If you’ve been banking some unused vacation time for a rainy day, this could be your sign to book a last-minute getaway.