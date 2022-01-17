6 companies to work for in Vancouver if you love to travel

Why settle for just a job when you can work in a career that relates to your passion?

If you live to travel and love nothing more than planning your next getaway, then there are a ton of companies hiring in Vancouver right now that could be a great fit for you.

Grab your passport and polish that resume! Here are six companies hiring to fill Vancouver jobs right now:

Air Canada is hiring flight attendants, concierge positions, cabin service attendants and more – plus they have a generous employee travel program to help satisfy your wanderlust.

Want your career to set sail? BC Ferries is hiring for almost two dozen jobs in January looking for deckhands, customer service attendants, crewing schedulers, and more.

All aboard the next stop in your career. Via Rail is hiring for train service attendants and other positions. Travel lovers can work in the industry and get access to train passes as one of the perks.

If you love travel and you’re passionate about Canada, then why not go full tour guide? Discover Canada Tours is looking for tour guides and other roles right now.

Take tourists around your town – or at least work for the company that does – with this local tour operator, hiring drivers and more.

This hotel chain is hiring for a variety of positions at its Vancouver hotel properties, like the Sheraton Wall Centre and the Metropolitan Hotel.