These two glamorous Canadian trains just made a best in the world list

From the tale of Murder on the Orient Express to the Wes Anderson film The Darjeeling Limited, something about glamorous train journeys is truly captivating.

If taking a slow-travel inspired train trip is on your bucket list, then you might be able to tick it off while right here in Canada.

Two of the country’s biggest railways had their luxury travel offerings ranked in the new CN Traveler’s The Best Train Trips in the World: 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Royal Canadian Pacific train came in at number 14 and the Rocky Mountaineer came in at number two. Here’s a look at what it’s like onboard:

The Royal Canadian Pacific is a luxury vintage train. The cars were built between 1916 and 1931, so stepping aboard is like stepping back in time. Famous past guests include royalty like Their Majesties King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

“Composed of eight luxury passenger cars built between 1916 and 1931, the train is powered by authentic, first-generation, fully restored diesel-electric locomotives,” CN Traveler writes.

The train is fully decked out. “The silver settings, brass fittings, burled tables, brocade chairs, wall paneling of Circassian walnut with bird’s eye maple inlay imported from Russia, and open vestibules are the pinnacle of a bygone tradition of elegance,” reads their website.

Right now, you can join the waitlist to book a luxury excursion and their website shows that their cheapest package comes in at $11,500 per person.

This train, famous for its domed glass ceiling cars, gives you all the dramatic Rocky Mountain views.

“The staff’s friendly service and animated storytelling help bring the landscape to life,” says CN Traveler. “It’s personal touches like those which keep travelers coming away from this trip amply satisfied time and time again.”

“Rocky Mountaineer is truly a must-do travel experience that attracts guests from around the world. From the attentive service and entertaining stories from our onboard hosts, to the delicious cuisine that reflects the flavours and ingredients of the regions, there really is no comparison,” Rocky Mountaineer told Daily Hive.

” A Rocky Mountaineer train journey is not just about travelling from one destination to the next, it is about slowing down to enjoy the journey along the way,” they said.

“Most guests board our trains expecting jaw-dropping scenery, good service, and great food. What they are often surprised to experience is how friendly and social the atmosphere is onboard the trains. Our onboard hosts take pride in creating a warm, friendly, memorable experience for guests that encourages conversations and connections.”

These luxury train voyages with panoramic views between BC and Alberta start at $1,995 per person.