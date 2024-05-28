13 things that can kill or seriously harm you in BC

BC is one of the most beautiful places in the world, but like most places in the world, many things can also kill or hurt you.

As we shift into summer over the next few weeks, many residents and tourists will be hitting trails, lakes and other greenspaces filled with natural beauty.

These beautiful spaces in BC are also filled with things that could kill you. Thankfully, the probability is low, but it’s still good to be aware of your surroundings, just in case.

While we’d love to put down existential dread stemming from the housing crisis on this list, we’re thinking more about deadly plants, animals and urban threats.

Toxic plants

Some potential BC killers that may not look deadly come in the form of toxic plants. We’ve heard many stories of people being separated from their hiking parties, stranded alone in the mountains or on BC trails. If starvation becomes a factor, you don’t want to eat just anything that looks edible.

Spurge Laurel

While it may look unassuming, Spurge Laurel has been linked to death and coma in some cases.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District says it’s highly toxic. The toxins found in the bark and sap can cause rashes, nausea, and tongue swelling.

“As few as two to three berries can fatally poison a child.”

Conium Maculatum (Poison Hemlock)

Another plant that is easy on the eyes isn’t so easy on you if you come in contact with it. The Royal BC Museum says that all parts of the plant, including seeds, flowers, leaves, and fruits, are poisonous.

“All parts of the plant contain toxic alkaloids that can be fatal even in small doses.”

The alkaloids can impact your nerves, resulting in respiratory failure. Symptoms include trembling, dilated pupils, muscle pain, convulsions, and a burning sensation in the digestive tract.

The Devil’s Club

You’ve likely seen some form of this plant in BC. The stems and leaves have sharp pricks up to two centimetres long. WorkSafeBC says that being pricked can cause severe allergic reactions in some people. The fruits are poisonous to humans, but bears love them.

Also, check out our guide on edible mushrooms.

Animals of all shapes and sizes

Bears

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. Bears can kill you. Do not approach bears. Ever. Period.

BC offers some guidance on how to act if you ever do find yourself squaring off with a bear.

“Never run away,” says BC Parks.

Instead, observe the bear’s behaviour before deciding on your next move. If a bear becomes agitated, BC recommends making noises or seeming aggressive, continuing to back away slowly and talking softly. “Do not run away.”

In March of 2024, there were 219 calls to the conservation officer service in response to human-bear (Grizzly Bear and Black Bear) encounters.

It’s not common for a human to be killed by a bear, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s possible.

Wolves

Like much wildlife in BC, wolves tend to avoid people. However, they can become habituated or conditioned to human food, which can lead to encounters.

BC suggests “discouraging the wolf from coming any closer than 100m.”

Wave your arms in the air, make noise, and throw sticks and rocks at them if they get any closer. BC cautions turning your back or running.

Wolf encounters or attacks are very, very rare, and a member of the BC Conservation Officer Service told Daily Hive they couldn’t recall any wolf-related fatalities.

Cougars

Cougars are often spotted in BC, and you should proceed with caution if you ever find yourself in an encounter with one.

Defence tactics are much the same as they are with wolves. The BC government says if a cougar attacks, fight back. Use rocks, sticks or bare fists if you have to.

The key to most of these encounters is to avoid approaching one of these wild animals if possible.

While cougar attacks and encounters are extremely rare, a mountain biker was attacked by one last year. In March 2024, the conservation officer service received 95 calls about human-cougar interactions.

Read more on wildlife attacks here.

Natural threats

Water

While it may seem obvious, based on the number of drowning deaths per year in BC, many underestimate the dangers posed by water. In 2022, there were nearly 90 accidental drowning deaths.

If you plan on going on a summer adventure involving the water, ensure you’re adequately prepared. If you can’t swim, always wear a life jacket.

It’s not just drowning, though. Water can also pose a threat if you drink it and it happens to be contaminated. Learn more about waterborne illnesses here.

Hikes

Hikes in BC are among the most popular attractions residents and tourists enjoy.

However, many of these hikes have varying difficulty ratings and levels. Weather can also impact the difficulty of some of these hikes. Sadly, over the years, people have lost their lives to hiking-related accidents.

The Weather

Back in 2021, when the heat dome brought record-breaking temperatures to the province, many people lost their lives.

Whether you’re out in nature or not, as temperatures continue to rise due to climate change, you should be extra prepared for heat.

Cold weather can also kill you, especially if you’re out adventuring in parts of BC during winter.

Urban threats

Toxic drugs

The toxic drug crisis is a sad reality that takes the lives of thousands of people every year with no end in sight.

If you are a drug user, even if you don’t use substances that might be more closely associated with drug deaths in BC, things like fentanyl or heroin, you should always get your drugs tested.

Cars

In 2022, ICBC said that 1,500 pedestrians are injured yearly in the Lower Mainland. On top of that, an average of 28 pedestrians are killed in crashes between October and January.

Drinking and driving

While pedestrians might be at risk, so are you as a driver.

It might seem obvious, but you should never drink and drive. According to stats from ICBC, it isn’t obvious for a lot of people.

Every year, 61 people die in impaired driving-related deaths.

Humans

It’s a sad reality but one that is worth noting for personal safety. Stranger attacks have either taken the lives of or seriously injured many residents and tourists over the last several years.

A couple of notable cases include a homicide in Yaletown in 2022 and a separate stranger attack on a tourist that took place at a Tim Hortons the same year.

It’s always essential to be vigilant, especially if you’re walking in any part of the Lower Mainland at night.

Let us know in the comments if you have any suggestions that might be useful for this list of things that can kill you in BC.