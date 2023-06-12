News

Cougar attacks woman mountain biking along trail on BC's Sunshine Coast

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jun 12 2023, 6:21 pm
Cougar attacks woman mountain biking along trail on BC's Sunshine Coast
Reimar/Shutterstock | @_BCCOS/Twitter

A woman who was mountain biking along a trail on the Sunshine Coast over the weekend was attacked by a cougar, British Columbia Conservation Officer Service reports. 

BCCOS added the woman who suffered minor injuries was taken to hospital after the cougar chased her along a trail in the Roberts Creek area and then lunged and swatted at her. 

“A group of nearby trail builders arrived moments after the encounter and scared the cougar off,” a tweet from BCCOS reads.

Two trails near the attack site are closed. 

More to come. 

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.