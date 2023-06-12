Cougar attacks woman mountain biking along trail on BC's Sunshine Coast

A woman who was mountain biking along a trail on the Sunshine Coast over the weekend was attacked by a cougar, British Columbia Conservation Officer Service reports.

BCCOS added the woman who suffered minor injuries was taken to hospital after the cougar chased her along a trail in the Roberts Creek area and then lunged and swatted at her.

“A group of nearby trail builders arrived moments after the encounter and scared the cougar off,” a tweet from BCCOS reads.

Two trails near the attack site are closed.

