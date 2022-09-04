News

The Weeknd cancelled his concert mid-performance in LA (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Sep 4 2022
During a performance in Los Angeles, California, Canadian hitmaker The Weeknd had to suddenly halt their concert after losing their voice.

On Saturday, September 3, The Weeknd was reportedly just a couple of songs into their show for  a sold-out crowd at So-Fi stadium in LA when he lost his voice part way through the song “Can’t Feel My Face.”

The singer walked off stage mid-song and returned to apologize to his fans.

“I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now,” he said.

“Gonna make sure everybody’s good, get your money back, but I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize.”

The star said he wanted his fans to hear it from him in person rather than only posting a notice on social media.

Later, on Twitter, he wrote that he was “devastated” after losing his voice. “I felt it go and my heart dropped,” he wrote.

At the concert, The Weeknd was visibly emotional as he wrapped up his time on stage. “You know how much this kills me right now…I love you, thank you so much,” he said before leaving the stage for the final time.

This concert was the second LA show for The Weeknd, as he performed on Friday night.

The artist is on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, having recently performed in Vancouver. He also has an upcoming concert in Toronto.

