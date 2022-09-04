The Weeknd cancelled his concert mid-performance in LA (VIDEO)

During a performance in Los Angeles, California, Canadian hitmaker The Weeknd had to suddenly halt their concert after losing their voice.

On Saturday, September 3, The Weeknd was reportedly just a couple of songs into their show for a sold-out crowd at So-Fi stadium in LA when he lost his voice part way through the song “Can’t Feel My Face.”

The singer walked off stage mid-song and returned to apologize to his fans.

The Weeknd had to cancel his second LA concert because he began to lose his voice. pic.twitter.com/cW484YkZXz — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2022

“I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now,” he said.

“Gonna make sure everybody’s good, get your money back, but I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize.”

The star said he wanted his fans to hear it from him in person rather than only posting a notice on social media.

Later, on Twitter, he wrote that he was “devastated” after losing his voice. “I felt it go and my heart dropped,” he wrote.

At the concert, The Weeknd was visibly emotional as he wrapped up his time on stage. “You know how much this kills me right now…I love you, thank you so much,” he said before leaving the stage for the final time.

Abel u crying is making me cry, Ik how it feels to dissapoint its soo heartbreaking, but just know its not ur fault, pllzzz get well soon Abel xxxxxxxxx pic.twitter.com/0WgrCmuclB — Weekndfan_2006 (@Cheluchi16) September 4, 2022

This concert was the second LA show for The Weeknd, as he performed on Friday night.

The artist is on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, having recently performed in Vancouver. He also has an upcoming concert in Toronto.