The Weeknd played for thousands of fans in Vancouver on Tuesday night at BC Place, and people are saying that the show was hot af, literally.

Complaints have poured in on social media about the conditions at BC Place, with some saying that the venue felt like a sauna or an oven.

To make matters worse, some have claimed that concession stands even ran out of water. Daily Hive has reached out to BC Place for confirmation.

Daily Hive shared some photos of the concert on Instagram, which led to a flood of comments about the conditions on Tuesday night.

“It was hotter than hell in that stadium,” said one user.

Another said it was “so hot & gross in there that I broke out in hives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Vancouver (@dailyhivevancouver)

Anyone who has been to a summer concert on a hot night at BC Place has likely felt similar conditions, but the reaction to last night’s show seems particularly severe. Still, not everyone was bothered by the heat, with some suggesting it was the best concert of their lives.

Many have suggested that BC Place should have opened the roof, though this would’ve probably impacted the acoustics of the show.

BC Place was an oven last night for The Weeknd show… Open the damn roof you losers… — 𝘿𝙧𝙚𝙭 ⚡ (@drex) August 24, 2022

Some fans were even concerned for some of the performers.

“All the time I was thinking of dancers under all those red layers of clothes.”

The biggest question on the minds of Weeknd concertgoers was in regards to air conditioning.

Holy shit @theweeknd is amazing.

Also – holy shit @bcplace is hot as hell.. wow.. is the AC broken?!?#weeknd #vancouver — Matt Sutton (@SuttoZ953) August 24, 2022

It sounds like fans had a good time regardless of the sauna-like conditions.

“Everyone was dying lol. But he sounded amazing.”

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Place for more information and we’ll update the story when we hear back.