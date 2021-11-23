Get ready to see The Weeknd on the silver screen.

The Blinding Lights singer’s drama series, The Idol, has been greenlit by HBO. Co-created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, the six-episode series will be filmed around Los Angeles and star The Weeknd.

Set against the backdrop of the music industry, The Idol follows the story of a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

“When the multi-talented Abel’ The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us THE IDOL, it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

Lily-Rose Depp will also star in the series. According to Variety, eight new actors have been added to the cast, including Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan and Nico Hiraga from Booksmart and Moxie.

The show won’t be The Weeknd’s first acting gig. He also cameoed in crime dramedy, Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler.

The series, in which he is also a co-writer, was first announced to be in development last June.