The Weeknd announces second concert date at Rogers Centre

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Sep 1 2022, 6:48 pm
The Weeknd’s postponed concert is finally approaching, and today, fans were treated to the announcement of a second show added. 

The Rogers Centre will play host back-to-back concerts on Thursday, September 22 and  Friday, September 23 to close out The Weeknd’s North American leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. 

“TORONTO I’M COMING BACK WITH A VENGEANCE. GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH GETS A SECOND NIGHT AT THE ROGERS STADIUM,” the singer said in an Instagram post

 
 
 
 
 
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am. With prices for night one of the show selling around $300 on Ticketmaster, fans can only hope this will lessen the demand and lead to a slight price drop. 

“There’s no better place to wrap up the North American leg of The Weeknd’s stadium tour than in his hometown of Toronto,” Live Nation’s Omar Al-joulani said in a press release. “We’re grateful that Rogers allowed us to add a second show to meet our overwhelming demand for tickets.”

