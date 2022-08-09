The Weeknd just spent $70k on art from Vancouver's Fvckrender

The Weeknd purchased a 1/1 NFT from FvckRender for over $40,000 (Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock)

The Weeknd has treated himself to new artwork in between performances on his After Hours Til Dawn tour with Doja Cat, though fans are split on whether they agree with his taste.

Toronto-born Abel Tesfaye purchased 47 NFTs from futuristic tech-digital artist Fvckrender valued at over $70,000.

According to Vancouver-based Fvckrender, who made headlines earlier this year for attempting to swap his Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for a house, The Weeknd reached out personally to acquire the digital artworks.

“We FaceTimed about a week ago because he and his team were interested in acquiring some of my art,” Fvckrender told Daily Hive in an interview. “I was stoked because I love The Weeknd.

“It makes me feel good to see another Canadian supporting my art. At the end of the day, I’m just happy people enjoy my work.”

The Weeknd bought a 1/1 NFT directly from FvckRender through SuperRare and the rest were bought on the secondary market via Opensea. These include works from the FVCK_AVATAR// and the FVCK_CRYSTAL// collections.

.@theweeknd just went on a @fvckrender NFT shopping spree. 40+ ETH ($70K+) spent on 47 pieces. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QQelcjCWkl — nft now 💭 (@nftnow) August 8, 2022

Comments on The Weeknd’s Twitter post on Monday confirming the purchase were mixed. Some people were against the purchase.

he spent $44k on something that i could literally “add to photos” right this second? 🤨 — jay (@www_zoloft_com) August 8, 2022

Nobody cares about that, it’s the most useless thing in the world — the queen (@dressaxoxo) August 8, 2022

That’s my student loan 🥹 — ABULLLLL (@weeknderr) August 8, 2022

Others were supportive of The Weeknd’s latest purchases.

Love to see artists supporting artists 💙

Congrats to both @fvckrender and @theweeknd ✨ — yonvisuals (@yonvisuals) August 9, 2022

HOLY SMOKES! @theweeknd snagging a monster @fvckrender wild wild times! — 🍄KeepBragginCom.Tez aka Zakky B🍄 (@Keepbraggincom) August 8, 2022

This NFT is so dope. Congrats to both artists.👍🏻 — 🫦mArianNa🫦 (@HardestToLoveMe) August 9, 2022

Fvckrender himself has seen the comments and encourages people to educate themselves on NFTs.

The comment section on @theweeknd retweet of the nft is amazing 🤣🤣🤣 — FVCKRENDER (@fvckrender) August 8, 2022

“No, NFTS are not bad for the environment, at least not worst than most of the stuff we are using on the daily,” added Fvckrender, who is working on an art gallery pop-up in Vancouver as well as a solo show in London. “Most of you reading this will jump in the comment section saying nonsense, so go on now and educate yourself.”