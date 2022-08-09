ArtsVentureTechCuratedNFT & CryptoCelebrities

The Weeknd just spent $70k on art from Vancouver's Fvckrender

Daniel Chai
Aug 9 2022, 5:42 pm
The Weeknd purchased a 1/1 NFT from FvckRender for over $40,000 (Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock)

The Weeknd has treated himself to new artwork in between performances on his After Hours Til Dawn tour with Doja Cat, though fans are split on whether they agree with his taste.

Toronto-born Abel Tesfaye purchased 47 NFTs from futuristic tech-digital artist Fvckrender valued at over $70,000.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd (Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock)

According to Vancouver-based Fvckrender, who made headlines earlier this year for attempting to swap his Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs for a house, The Weeknd reached out personally to acquire the digital artworks.

“We FaceTimed about a week ago because he and his team were interested in acquiring some of my art,” Fvckrender told Daily Hive in an interview. “I was stoked because I love The Weeknd.

“It makes me feel good to see another Canadian supporting my art. At the end of the day, I’m just happy people enjoy my work.”

Fvckrender

Fvckrender/Submitted

The Weeknd bought a 1/1 NFT directly from FvckRender through SuperRare and the rest were bought on the secondary market via Opensea. These include works from the FVCK_AVATAR// and the FVCK_CRYSTAL// collections.

Comments on The Weeknd’s Twitter post on Monday confirming the purchase were mixed. Some people were against the purchase.

Others were supportive of The Weeknd’s latest purchases.

Fvckrender himself has seen the comments and encourages people to educate themselves on NFTs.

“No, NFTS are not bad for the environment, at least not worst than most of the stuff we are using on the daily,” added Fvckrender, who is working on an art gallery pop-up in Vancouver as well as a solo show in London. “Most of you reading this will jump in the comment section saying nonsense, so go on now and educate yourself.”

