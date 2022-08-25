Inside The Weeknd's Vancouver concert that left fans speechless (PHOTOS)
Aug 25 2022, 12:03 am
Tuesday marked a special day for fans of The Weeknd after the artist performed in Vancouver.
BC Place was jam-packed with raging fans when the Canadian musician unleashed a powerful performance on August 23.
View this post on Instagram
The Weeknd After Hours til Dawn Tour was a visual blast filled with breathtaking set designs, explosions, and LED wristbands.
Here are some snaps from the singers’ fascinating show that just cannot be missed:
What do you think of The Weeknd’s stunning concert? Let us know in the comments.