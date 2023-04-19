If you’re a fan of Potluck Hawker Eatery, you’re gonna love this. The team behind the popular Cambie Village restaurant is bringing us something new: Street Hawker.

Set to open at 3088 Main Street in the former location of Planetary Burger, Street Hawker will be a fast-casual counter-service destination for Southeast Asian-inspired burgers and fries.

But the 999 sq ft space won’t just be slinging burgers and crispy-fried potatoes, folks can also expect to devour sandos, sides, and handspun milkshakes in flavours like ube, mango, and Milo (malted chocolate).

This spot’s menu is still in development, but Street Hawker’s takes on familiar classics in handheld form sound ridiculously promising.

Think chili crab, salted egg yolk, black pepper, and nasi lemak on soft coconut-griddled potato rolls.

The Street Hawker space itself will offer seats for 20 people up in the loft and another eight for patrons on the patio.

We’re told the design and food will embody the same “bold and punchy” flair as its sister restaurant.

While the space is being personally designed by the team, a centrepiece wall art by graffiti muralist Aime Milot (aka Naks) is in the works as well. Branding for this concept will be by local designer Graeme Jack.

“We wanted to bring the energy of a traditional hawker stand to Main Street, but with a West Coast feel, where people can come in for a quick meal or take out, featuring delicious Southeast Asian-style handhelds and treats,” says Justin Cheung, who is chef and co-owner of Street Hawker and Potluck Hawker Eatery, together with operations manager Dominic Sai, Lynn Sakai-Boden, and Darren Chuang.

“We decided on burgers and sandos because guests already love our versions at Potluck. Street Hawker allows us to expand on that menu and be even more creative with our offerings. One of my favourites that’s to come, the Malay-O-Fish with breaded fish, sambal, and coconut ranch. It’s delicious!”

Cheung will lead the kitchen along with Potluck’s long-time chef and culinary director of both locations, Ernest Lee.

“Growing up, I loved getting burgers and fries alongside milkshakes — it’s such a quintessential North American meal,” adds Cheung.

“It’s been great incorporating my culture into the food I love to eat and introducing it to the community.”

Street Hawker is expected to open in late Spring. As always, we’ll keep you posted as this spot progresses.

Street Hawker

Address: 3088 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram