If you’re a fan of good food, drinks, and being outside, chances are high that you’ve already checked out Batch on Plaza.

Batch opened as a shipping container pop-up bar last year, and has since become a must-hit stop just off the seawall at Plaza of Nations (770 Pacific Boulevard).

Now, the fantastic community-minded concept has expanded. Dished headed down to the newest location where a second shipping container bar has popped up to check it out.

Located in downtown Vancouver at Granville Plaza (by the 200 Granville Tower), the new Batch boasts a sweet location with killer views of Vancouver Harbour.

For drinks, there’s everything from craft brews to cider and wine.

Regarding food, you will see some much-loved local names rotating through this location.

The friendly gang from Juke Fried Chicken is here on Wednesdays and the drool-worthy Central Texas BBQ eats from Rosie’s BBQ and Smokehouse will be served on Thursdays.

On Fridays, folks can find a rotating truck cooking up grub.

You will find this Batch location open Wednesday to Friday from noon to 7 pm with a licensed beer garden and picnic tables.

Dished is told that eventually, there will even be some live music and hammocks.

Batch Granville Plaza

Address: Granville Plaza (by the 200 Granville Tower)