Le Parfait opened in downtown Vancouver earlier this spring, offering up some unique sweets with Lebanese roots.

The cafe and ice cream parlour specializes in crepes (both sweet and savoury), booza (an Arabic-style ice cream), and fresh fruit parfaits.

We couldn’t wait to check this spot out and indulge in some of its special treats, so during a warm June afternoon, we did just that.

Located at 812 Homer Street, the former address of Mediterranean Greens Salad Bar, Le Parfait aims to provide Vancouver with a taste of traditional Lebanese desserts, something that isn’t commonly found here.

Gerard Daccache, co-founder and partner of Le Parfait, is also behind Zaatar w Zeit, one of Vancouver’s fast-casual Middle Eastern eateries specializing in wraps, falafel, and more.

Daccache tells us that everything here is made in-house, which means they’re able to provide a truly authentic Lebanese experience.

With a selection of savoury crepes, including options with halloumi and labneh, as well as sweet versions like the ever-popular Choco-Nutella Dream and the Lotus Biscoff, this spot appeals both to those looking for a quick lunch or an afternoon sweet treat.

One of Le Parfait’s signature offerings is its lineup of parfaits, particularly The Exotic, made with fresh avocado puree, strawberry juice, chopped kiwis, nuts, and a drizzle of honey. Daccache says that these parfaits are very popular in Lebanon, and while they’re referred to as “cocktails” there, Le Parfait had to change the name since “cocktail” led guests to believe they were alcoholic.

They may not be boozy, but they are extremely refreshing, a great option for someone who wants something on the less sweet side of things.

Maybe one of Le Parfait’s most popular offerings, though, is the booza – an Arabic-style ice cream made with milk, sugar, mastic gum, and salep powder, which gives it its distinct stretchy and chewy texture.

Available in options like pistachio, mango, almond, blackberry, and coffee, as well as some more traditional Lebanese flavours. Think Miske (the unique flavour of mastic gum) and Ashta, a thick, clotted cream-like treat made by skimming the top of boiling milk.

We couldn’t resist the rose water flavour, too, which is subtly floral and reminiscent in texture of a high-quality sorbet.

Even the cones here are special, as Daccache explains that the biscuit-shaped cone is made with a mould imported right from Lebanon. It’s flatter than the typical waffle or sugar cone, allowing for more booza to be pressed right inside.

The ice cream is irresistible, with just the right amount of sweetness and a slight stretchy texture that makes it easy to roll in chopped pistachios – we can easily see why Le Parfait’s booza has already become popular on Instagram.

Open until 10 pm from Thursdays to Sundays (and until 9 pm the other days of the week), Le Parfait is a must-stop for hot summer nights when you just don’t want the magic of the day to end.

Le Parfait

Address: 812 Homer Street, Vancouver

