FoodFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

McDonald's launches new Caramel Popcorn McFlurry across Canada

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Jun 20 2023, 2:08 pm
McDonald's launches new Caramel Popcorn McFlurry across Canada
pancha.me/Shutterstock

It’s pretty tough to tempt us away from our normal McFlurry order, but McDonald’s just dropped a new variety of the sweet cold treat that’s done just that.

Starting today, Canadians across the country can head to their local participating McDonald’s restaurant and order a Caramel Popcorn McFlurry, the newest variety of the famous fast-food dessert.

Made with smooth vanilla soft serve rippled with caramel sauce and studded with crisp caramel popcorn, this new McFlurry is a fresh combo for the brand, and we’re excited to try it.

McDonald's McFlurry

Caramel Popcorn McFlurry

This creation is only available for a limited time so be sure to get it while you can! Would you try this new offering? Let us know in the comments.

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.