McDonald's launches new Caramel Popcorn McFlurry across Canada

It’s pretty tough to tempt us away from our normal McFlurry order, but McDonald’s just dropped a new variety of the sweet cold treat that’s done just that.

Starting today, Canadians across the country can head to their local participating McDonald’s restaurant and order a Caramel Popcorn McFlurry, the newest variety of the famous fast-food dessert.

Made with smooth vanilla soft serve rippled with caramel sauce and studded with crisp caramel popcorn, this new McFlurry is a fresh combo for the brand, and we’re excited to try it.

This creation is only available for a limited time so be sure to get it while you can! Would you try this new offering? Let us know in the comments.