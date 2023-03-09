It’s cool to be kind, but sadly for one Vancouver cafe, kindness isn’t enough to keep the lights on.

Kind Cafe & Eatery, the 3080 Main Street vegan destination, announced early Thursday morning that it would be closing after four years of business.

The cafe shared the news on its Instagram account, noting, “we will share more details in the coming weeks but wanted to let you know that we just have 4 more weeks left in this space.”

The heartfelt note thanked the community for its endless support, as well as the staff and Kind team for all the time they put into the cafe over the years: “you’ll never understand the immense gratitude I have for you and all you’ve done for Kind.”

The owner Samantha Kingsbury also expressed the hope that this wouldn’t be the last time that the community would see Kind, saying, “I really hope this is just a ‘see you later!’ and not a ‘goodbye.'”

During its four years in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, Kind became known as a hub for comforting vegan eats, including bagels with carrot lox, flatbreads with buffalo cauliflower, and several wrap and sandwich options. The cafe also served smoothies and coffee beverages and sold a few retail items from local plant-based producers.

The cafe will clearly be missed by the community, as barely an hour after sharing the news, comments flooded in from folks expressing their sadness over the closure.

“It is so sad that Vancouver is losing the best businesses (especially ones that are changing the world),” one commenter said.



Kind Cafe & Eatery hasn’t shared an exact closure date yet, but it expects to shutter sometime in April, so you still have a few weeks to visit.