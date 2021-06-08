There’s a new zero-waste Australian grocery store chain that just opened up in Toronto, and it’s the first-ever Canadian location.

The Source Bulk Foods reigns from Australia, with over 60 locations in the country and a bunch more across the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, and Singapore.

Its Toronto store is located at 213 Roncesvalles Avenue and specializes in bulk products like dried fruits, herbs and spices, cereals, pasta, rice, and more. There are over 400 products!

How it works is fairly simple: bring your reusable containers to the front to be weighed and recorded. Then, you fill the jars with however much product you intend to purchase. Bags, reusable bottles, whatever you would like to use works, as long as it produces no packaging waste.

Once you’re done, bring the items to the front to be weighed. The store recommends writing the item codes on the jar to make your cash out seamless.

It looks like more locations are coming to the city as the Australian chain has also set up an Instagram account for another location in Leslieville.

The Source Bulk Foods opened on June 7 and will operate seven days a week from 9 am to 7 pm Monday to Saturday, and 9 am t0 6 pm on Sunday.

