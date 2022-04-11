Vancouver’s croissant-centric bakery Angus T opened back in 2018 and now the much-loved purveyor is finally gearing up to launch its second location.

Known for its fresh-to-death, buttery, flaky croissants, Angus T will be opening its new outpost at West Vancouver’s Park Royal.

We let you know about this upcoming bakery a while back.

While there were some delays, the concept confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it’s aiming to open its doors later this spring, which is amazing news.

To satisfy your cravings in the meantime, you can head to Angus T’s OG Yaletown location while you wait.

We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date, stay tuned!

Angus T Park Royal

Address: 794 Main Street, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-5989