From places that do everything with matcha to a pick-up-only mochi donut purveyor, the single-concept dessert spot is becoming a popular genre in Vancouver.

We love a well-executed and tasty dessert, which is why we’re excited about Teapurin, a Japanese pudding maker operating out of Vancouver.

Purin is a Japanese custard dessert, similar to flan or panna cotta.

Teapurin’s pudding offerings are all tea-based and are available once a week by pre-order. Pick-ups are only available from 7577 Columbia Street in Vancouver on set days and at a set time, so indulging requires a bit of planning ahead.

Teapurin’s flavours change weekly, but you can expect varieties like matcha, Thai milk tea, Vietnamese coffee, and ube.

The dairy-based puddings look like little works of art, with special toppings depending on the flavour and the week.

According to their website, everything is made with local ingredients, while their traditional teas are imported from Japan.

Teapurin has also offered mini cheesecakes and mooncakes in the past, with special holiday flavours and variations on traditional Japanese desserts.

Teapurin

Address: Pick-up only at 7577 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Order via the Teapurin website