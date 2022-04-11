FoodDesserts

Teapurin offers tea-based Japanese pudding in Vancouver

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Apr 11 2022, 11:38 pm
Teapurin offers tea-based Japanese pudding in Vancouver
@teapurin/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Raven Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Raven Pub
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle Kerrisdale
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Convention Centre

From places that do everything with matcha to a pick-up-only mochi donut purveyor, the single-concept dessert spot is becoming a popular genre in Vancouver.

We love a well-executed and tasty dessert, which is why we’re excited about Teapurin, a Japanese pudding maker operating out of Vancouver.

Purin is a Japanese custard dessert, similar to flan or panna cotta.

Teapurin’s pudding offerings are all tea-based and are available once a week by pre-order. Pick-ups are only available from 7577 Columbia Street in Vancouver on set days and at a set time, so indulging requires a bit of planning ahead.

Teapurin’s flavours change weekly, but you can expect varieties like matcha, Thai milk tea, Vietnamese coffee, and ube.

The dairy-based puddings look like little works of art, with special toppings depending on the flavour and the week.

According to their website, everything is made with local ingredients, while their traditional teas are imported from Japan.

Teapurin has also offered mini cheesecakes and mooncakes in the past, with special holiday flavours and variations on traditional Japanese desserts.

Teapurin

Address: Pick-up only at 7577 Columbia Street, Vancouver

Order via the Teapurin website

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
+ Dished
+ Desserts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT